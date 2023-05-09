Gold Gala glitters with Asian and Pacific Islander representation; check out the best-dressed celebs at the event

The gala honours the top 100 Asian and Pacific islanders for their contributions and impact on cultural representation and society

Gold Gala is the second annual event organized by Gold House at the Jerry Moss Plaza in Los Angeles, meant to honour the top 100 Asian and Pacific islanders for their contributions and impact on cultural representation and society. The organisation also promotes Asian Pacific creators and companies across industries from media to tech.

This year's gala brought together some of the biggest stars of Hollywood, which of course includes the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once, along with Daniel Dae Kim, Prabal Gurung, Awkwafina, Jamie Chung, Ming-Na, Stephanie Hsu, Poorna Jagannathan, athletes Chloe Kim, Maia, and Alex Shibutani, and even Youtube star Eugene Lee Yang and K-pop stars Eric Nam, Johnny Suh from NCT, Taeceyon and Poet Rupi Kaur.

Let’s look at some of the looks the artists showed up in!

Johnny Suh

The K-pop artist came clad in a tailored Thom Browne suit, accessorized with a simple black bow tie and gold jewellery. The black suit included a sport coat and cuffed trousers with motifs reminiscent of toile de Jouy, paired with an Oxford shirt, black bowtie, and stacked-sole shoes with the brand's signature Four Stripes. Last year Johnny attended the Met Gala, expertly styled in a satin Peter Do number. It is safe to say the artist has a great sense of style!

Rupi Kaur

Rupi Kaur styled a strapless floral-print gown decorated with yellow and pink flowers, designed by Rachel Gilbert. The poet told sources that she felt her outfit represented her Punjabi roots with its colourful and celebratory feel of the flowers usually used in her motherland. To accessorize, she went with multiple Anita Ko Jewelry necklaces, earrings and rings along with a Deepa Gurbani clutch in her hand. Overall, Rupi Kaur's attire was the epitome of elegance and chic, blended with modern features.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria from the popularly known show Desperate Housewives came dressed in an elegant black midi dress by David Koma. The dress embodied a corset-like bodice with silver embellishments shaped into a small arc at the top. The actress paired the piece with black Aquazzura sandals decorated in silver crystals and long drop earrings and rings.

Ashley Park

Ashley Park showed up to the gala wearing a black and gold cut-out dress by Roberto Cavalli. The dress’ main highlight was the four golden pineapple embellishments on the front, adding to the glamour of the outfit. She told sources that the pineapples had a sentimental value with the fruit being her mom’s favourite. The actress also mentioned that it felt like a ‘fun homage to her’.

Stephanie Suganami Shepherd

Entrepreneur and environmental advocate Stephanie Suganami was specific about her outfit for the evening. She wanted to be styled by an Asian designer. Stephanie opted for a two-piece white gown with a mermaid skirt by Joseph Altuzarra, which gave off a look of simplicity moulded with elegance.

Jessica Henwick

Jessica Henwick opted for a light green strapless silk dress with black chiffon sleeves and a cinched waist, designed by AAPI-owned brand Huishan Zhang. Jessica went for simplistic accessories and wore rings from Runa Concept that went well with the gold theme of the gala.