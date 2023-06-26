SRK wishes he could dance to ‘Chhaiyya Chaiyya’ sung to welcome PM Modi at White House

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was at his expansive best as he interacted with his fans on Twitter on Sunday evening. The actor hosted the session to celebrate the 31st anniversary of his Bollywood debut film, Deewana. Shah Rukh played the second lead in the film which was directed by Raj Kanwar, alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti.

When asked about the song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, from his 1998 film Dil Se, being sung to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, he replied: “Wish I was there to dance to it ... but they wouldn't allow a train inside I guess??!!!” SRK opened the conversation by tweeting, “Wow just realised it's 31 yrs to the day when 'Deewana' hit the screens. It's been quite a ride, mostly a good one.”

When a fan asked him what he remembers most from the sets of Deewana, SRK replied: “Working with Divyaji and Rajji.” And when quizzed about the “one thing as an actor you've been following in the last 31 years,” he gave a peek into his acting style.

The artiste tweeted, “I write a whole backstory and ideology of the character,” he said. “Sometimes, I share it with the director or just keep it to myself. It could be a poem or a whole story.”

Another fan asked him about what he would like to change about his opening scene in Deewana, where he arrives singing on a motorbike followed by a bunch of other bikers, he said he should have worn a helmet. On a personal note, when a fan asked him about his favourite toy, he answered: “My lil AbRam.”

SRK also took a dig at the ‘Know-Alls’ in the film business when he said: “Back in my day we didn’t discuss the business of films without knowing anything about the business!!!” And, finally, the actor shared what according to him is the best aspect of being an actor, saying “Being in the shoes of somebody else and giving life to their dreams.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 action film, Pathaan. The film which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was successful at the global box office, minting more than INR 1000 crores. He will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan which is scheduled for a September 7 release. The project also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in important roles.