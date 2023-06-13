Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on 'Jawaan' co-star Vijay Sethupathi 

Shah Rukh Khan did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Twitter on Monday and spoke about his upcoming films Jawan and Dunki. SRK started with the session and tweeted “Ok 15 minutes #AskSRK because we all need our 15 minutes of Game…” and users started flooding Shah Rukh's account.

When one of the fans asked SRK about his evening plans, the actor replied, “Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee.” Another fan asked, “Which was physically more challenging for you? Dunki or Jawan?”, SRK replied, “Jawaan for sure lots of action.”

Another fan asked SRK to say something about Jawan’s villain Vijay Sethupathi. “@ VijaySethuOffl is awesome one of my favourite actors and in Jawaan he is toooooo cool,” said SRK. When it comes to Dunki, a user asked SRK what was the most challenging thing about the film to which he replied, "To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted…”

“How is your experience working with Rajkumar Hirani sir,” asked another Twitterati to which Shah Rukh responded, “Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing awesome director and very funny!!” Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. The film is scheduled to release on September 7. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu.