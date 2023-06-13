Swiggy delivery guys show up at Mannat after offering Shah Rukh Khan food on Twitter 

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is really the king of the Hindi film industry. On Monday, the actor hosted a ask me session on his Twitter and fans from all around the world posted an array of questions for the actor. One of the fans asked. “Khaana khaaya kya bhai? (Did you have your food, brother?).” To the question, SRK replied with his trademark humour saying, “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya? (Why brother? Are you from Swiggy...will you send me food?)”

Replying to the superstar, the popular food delivery platform tweeted, “Hum hain Swiggy se, bhej dein kya? [We are from Swiggy, may we send?]” Later in the day, a bunch of delivery guys from the company gathered outside SRK’s house in Mumbai, Mannat. They took to Twitter to post a photo of the same, writing, “Hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye [We are Swiggy folks and we are here with dinner],” making a reference to his 1995 blockbuster film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

In the ask me session, the Chak De actor also replied to other questions related to his daughter Suhana Khan’s acting debut, his upcoming film and more. To a question about Suhana, which read, “How do you feel as a proud father?” Shah Rukh said, “Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually.”

Responding to a question about his upcoming film Jawan, he said that the film is ready, writing, “Absolutely Ready Steady Po!”

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 action film, Pathaan. The film which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was successful at the global box office, minting more than INR 1000 crores. He will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan which is scheduled for a September 7 release. The project also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in important roles.