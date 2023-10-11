Zeenat Aman and Janhvi Kapoor redefine iconic style in a recent ad video 

Oppo, the popular smartphone brand, has unveiled its newest ad campaign featuring iconic actors Zeenat Aman and Janhvi Kapoor. Dressed elegantly in black, the duo showcased the brand's new flip phone with grace and style. The ad portrayed them lounging in a grand mansion, capturing selfies, and flaunting the phone's remarkable camera features.

In one amusing moment of the ad, Janhvi humorously mentioned to a caller on her flip phone, “Sorry, I am with an icon!” Sharing the ad on Instagram, Janhvi expressed, “With @thezeenataman and the OPPO Find N 3 Flip, together we redefine what it means to be iconic! Here’s to celebrating elegance, style and class in every frame. @oppoindia.”

Fans and followers were quick to shower praise. Comments like “Such beauties” and “ICONIC” flooded the video. Admirers expressed their desire for a movie featuring the two actors, showcasing their excitement and admiration.

Last week, Janhvi and Zeenat had teased their followers about this collaboration. Janhvi paid tribute to Zeenat's iconic looks, sparking excitement among fans. Zeenat herself appreciated Janhvi's recreation and emphasised the timelessness of true fashion and attitude.



Zeenat also extended an invitation to Janhvi, expressing her eagerness to connect and share insights. This collaboration between generations showcases the blend of iconic styles and the spirit of innovation, setting a captivating tone for the latest campaign.

