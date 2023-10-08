Janhvi Kapoor pays homage to Zeenat Aman in a fun retro look

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her flair in emulating classic Bollywood icons, recently showcased her admiration for yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman in a delightful video shared on Instagram. The young actor dressed up in an ensemble reminiscent of Aman's style and even mouthed the iconic line from her popular song, Laila Main Laila. Encouraging fans to dub her ‘Gen Z-eenat,’ Janhvi looked stunning in a white dress, accented with a fur stole and a headband.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi playfully wrote, “Call me Gen Z-eenat (mirror ball emoji). Made to be iconic,” accompanied by a mirror selfie video where she adds her own charm to the iconic phrase, ‘Laila Main Laila’.

The post caught the attention of fellow actors and fans alike. Actor Jackie Shroff chimed in, urging Zeenat Aman for a comeback, saying, “@thezeenataman, time to make the comeback! Let's show these kids how it’s done!” Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra added a heart emoji to show his appreciation.

Fans also chimed in, with one admirer drawing a comparison to Janhvi's late mother, Sridevi, commenting, “This reminds me of hawa hawai.” Others praised her aesthetic beauty and hailed the snapshot as ‘spectacular.’

Janhvi occasionally indulges in vintage-inspired fashion shoots, harkening back to the golden era of Bollywood. Earlier this year, she had shared monochrome images, showcasing a saree-clad look with kohl-lined eyes and floral adornments in her hair. Fans couldn't help but draw similarities to the late actor Smita Patil.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has been busy filming her upcoming projects. She recently wrapped up shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh. The actress is currently working on the Telugu film Devara, where she shares the screen with Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been captivating audiences on Instagram, sharing unseen pictures from her film days and engaging with her fans through interesting stories. As fans eagerly await her return to the big screen, Janhvi pays a delightful homage to the iconic star, keeping the magic of the past alive.