Janhvi Kapoor makes fans swoon with her latest saree outing

Janhvi Kapoor has once again left the internet swooning with her latest enchanting sari photoshoot, showcasing her timeless elegance in this traditional attire. The Bollywood actor shared a series of captivating images on her Instagram, featuring her in a stunning printed linen sari that has set social media abuzz. Fans and admirers couldn't contain their admiration as they flocked to the comments section to shower Janhvi with compliments. Even her sister, Anshula Kapoor, and close friend Orhan Awatramani joined the chorus of compliments.

In the photoshoot, Janhvi exuded grace while seated gracefully on the floor, adorned in a linen-printed saree. The credit for her retro-inspired look goes to celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia. She adorned a brick-coloured linen sari with a wide gold border, with green, purple, red, and mustard-hued stripes, accentuated by contrasting black piping along the edges.

Janhvi draped the sari in the traditional manner, allowing the pallu to cascade gracefully from her shoulder while neatly pleating the front. The ensemble was completed with a tube blouse, adding to the ethnic charm.

What's particularly striking was Janhvi's minimalist approach to accessories, allowing the saree to shine as the star of her look. She opted for a statement gold ring with a floral design as her sole accessory.

In terms of makeup, Janhvi chose subtle pink eyeshadow, feathered brows, rosy pink cheeks, dewy skin, mascara-laden lashes, smudged eyeliner, glossy pink lips, and a radiant highlighter to enhance her beauty. The look was tied together with centre-parted, flowing wavy locks, completing her dreamy sari appearance.

Janhvi's photoshoot received appreciation from fans and friends alike. Her sister Anshula couldn't help but comment with “Stunning,” while Orhan wrote, “Chocolate Loving Girl.” Celebrity stylist Priyanka chimed in with “Beautyyy,” and fans added their own praises with comments like “Beautiful, ‘along with hearts and fire emojis.

This recent photo shoot is just one of the many captivating glimpses from Janhvi's ongoing dreamy sari series. In the past, the artiste skillfully showcased the timeless appeal of the classic drape in retro-inspired photoshoots, leaving her fans enchanted.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She has Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkumar Rao in the pipeline. Additionally, she has Ulajh in her kitty, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.