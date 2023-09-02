Kriti Sanon is a vision of grace and style as she dons a sari lehenga by Ritika Mirchandani

Kriti Sanon has firmly established herself as a fashion icon, consistently delivering style inspiration through glimpses of her fashion escapades on her Instagram handle. Her fashion journey is a versatile one, encompassing everything from casual outfits to mastering the art of power suits for a professional look, as well as adorning herself in elegant ethnic wear. Kriti effortlessly combines style, chicness, and comfort, adhering to her fashion mantra. Each post she shares not only captivates her followers but also sets the bar higher for fashion enthusiasts.

Among Kriti's various fashion statements, her sari diaries stand out as a fan favourite. And for good reason too! On a Friday, the actress exuded the essence of grace in a captivating ethnic ensemble, imparting perfect TGIF vibes to her followers. The actor served as a muse to renowned fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani, opting for an ivory geometric lehenga sari from the designer's collection.

Kriti adorned herself with an ivory white blouse adorned with intricate geometric netted patterns, featuring a closed neckline and full sleeves. She complemented this with a flowing ivory white skirt and a matching pallu, which accentuated her well-toned figure flawlessly.

Sharing the images on Instagram, Kriti captioned the post, “This year is turning out to be super special.” To complete her look, Kriti accessorised with understated silver hoop earrings. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, she wore her hair in straight locks with a side part, exuding regal vibes as she struck elegant poses.

Makeup artiste Heema Dattani added the finishing touches, enhancing Kriti's features with nude eyeshadow, bold black eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, perfectly defined eyebrows, sculpted cheeks, and a subtle nude lipstick shade.

Kriti continues to grace us with her sartorial choices, effortlessly blending tradition with contemporary style. Her recent ethnic ensemble not only showcases her impeccable fashion sense but also reinforces her status as a true fashion influencer.