Kriti Sanon stuns in glamorous Versace LBD in recent photoshoot

In the realm of fashion, the mini dress stands tall as a resounding expression of style. With its abbreviated hemline, this sartorial choice guarantees an effortlessly chic appearance for any occasion, offering a canvas for creative experimentation with varied silhouettes. Exhibiting a profound understanding of this fashion ethos is none other than actress Kriti Sanon.

Renowned for her discerning taste, Kriti boasts an enviable array of mini dresses within her wardrobe, ranging from office-appropriate ensembles to captivating party attires and relaxed casual looks. Delve into her most recent photoshoot, where she artfully dons a glamorous iteration of this beloved silhouette.

Kriti took to her Instagram handle to share an array of monochrome images donning an LBD (Little Black Dress) showcasing her inimitable presence. Curated by the adept hands of celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti's ensemble exuded an air of sophistication. At the heart of her ensemble was a captivating black mini dress, sourced from the distinguished Italian luxury fashion house, Versace. The LBD hails from the label's Fall Winter 2023 collection.

Kriti's attire harmoniously combined the LBD with coordinating thigh-high boots, creating an ensemble that radiated confidence and allure. The mini dress itself featured a circular neckline, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a short hemline. A figure-hugging contour accentuated the artiste's slender frame, while ornate gold buttons embellished the dress's front and sleeve cuffs, adding a touch of opulence.

Complementing the dress impeccably were black thigh-high boots, boasting pointed fronts, towering stiletto heels, and intricate lace stockings with delicate embroidery. Kriti's choice to forgo excessive accessories, allowing the outfit to bask in the spotlight, commanding attention and admiration was noteworthy.

In the beauty department, Kriti made deliberate selections that perfectly harmonized with her glamorous persona. She opted for subtly darkened brows, accentuated lashes courtesy of mascara, and a restrained application of makeup that enhanced her natural features. A sleek, side-parted bun crowned the look, exuding a sense of sophistication.

The actress recently won a National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi. She shared the honour with Alia Bhatt who won the award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was last seen in the 2023 mythological drama Adipurush, alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. She will be next seen in the upcoming film Do Patti along with Kajol. She is also all set to feature in The Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.