Kriti Sanon makes a stunning traditional style statement as she steps out for work in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was spotted in Mumbai last night as she stepped out for a work commitment. The paparazzi captured a series of photos and videos featuring the artiste, where she looked gorgeous in a traditional ensemble. Dressed in a simply elegant silk salwar kameez, Kriti's look is perfect for attending a puja ceremony at home or celebrating the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan with family.

A paparazzi page shared snippets of Kriti Sanon arriving for work on their Instagram handle. In the clip, she was seen greeting the media with warmth and posing graciously before heading out. The video was captioned, “Paramsundari #KritiSanon slaying in a salwar that's simply stunning.”

Kriti's deep emerald green-coloured salwar kameez set included a kurta, palazzo, and dupatta. The kurta featured a round neckline, button closures on the torso, full-length sleeves, and exquisite gold brocade embroidery. The side slits and figure-skimming silhouette added to the charm of the outfit, while the flared palazzo pants provide comfort and style. The organza dupatta was adorned with brocade embroidery and scalloped hems, accentuated with gota patti work.

Keeping her accessories minimal yet chic, Kriti chose dainty jhumkis and paired the outfit with Kolhapuri sandals, complementing the traditional vibe. For her glam picks, she opted for sleek black eyeliner, feathered brows, a nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and kohl-lined eyes, enhancing her natural beauty. Her rouged cheekbones and glowing skin added a radiant touch. Kriti completed the look with side-parted open silky straight locks, giving the ethnic ensemble a perfect finishing touch.

As for her upcoming projects, Kriti Sanon has an exciting lineup of films. She was last seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Safi Ali Khan. Her future projects include The Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh, an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor, Ganapath alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff, and Do Patti with Kajol.