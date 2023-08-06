Kriti Sanon rocks the Gen Z style trend in a blue oversized jumper at Mumbai airport

In off-duty fashion, celebrities are always at the forefront of the latest Gen Z style trends, whether out and about in the city or jet-setting in airport-ready ensembles. One such trendsetter is actress Kriti Sanon, who recently made a striking appearance at Mumbai Airport alongside her sister Nupur Sanon.

Paparazzi captured Kriti and Nupur at the airport, and the duo greeted the photographers with grace. While Nupur donned a chic black tee, patterned jacket, tights, and chunky sneakers, Kriti stole the show with her casual-chic outfit. She donned an oversized jumper in a soothing light blue hue with inside-out stitching, droopy sleeves, and side slits, exuding effortless style and comfort. Pairing it with black fitted pants, Kriti effortlessly nailed the athleisure look.

Adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble, Kriti accessorised with hoop earrings, a sleek gold chain, futuristic tinted sunglasses, and a centre-parted sleek hairdo, which perfectly complemented her glowing skin and glossy pink lips.

However, what caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts was her clever choice of footwear. Kriti opted for white chunky sneakers from Celine, a brand known for its trendy and luxe designs. But the real showstopper was her white crew socks adorned with multi-coloured stripes. This playful twist on a classic accessory has become the latest fashion fad, and Kriti proved she's up-to-date with the hottest trends.

By showcasing her crew socks with flair, Kriti elevated her airport look, adding a fun and fashion-forward element to her outfit. The crew socks added a pop of colour and playfulness to her ensemble. Kriti's ability to effortlessly incorporate the latest trends into her off-duty style makes her a true fashion inspiration.

On the professional front, Kriti has an exciting lineup of films, including The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has untitled projects with Shahid Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, and Do Patti with Kajol.

As Kriti continues to impress with her sartorial choices, fans eagerly await her next appearances, hoping to catch more glimpses of her impeccable style and trendsetting fashion statements.