Varuna D Jani makes her debut at India Couture Week with Rimzim Dadu's show

The highly anticipated fashion show at India Couture Week 2023 by Rimzim Dadu was a dazzling display of creativity and glamour, leaving the audience awe-struck. Collaborating with Varuna D Jani, the exclusive jewellery partner, the event made a lasting impression on the world of fashion.

Rimzim Dadu, known for her avant-garde designs, showcased her metier in creating sculptural silhouettes and exploring unconventional textures. The runway featured her signature metallic weaves, sculpted structures, and experimental fabrics, reflecting her unique design philosophy.

Adding elegance and luxury to the show was Varuna D Jani, a renowned name in fine jewellery. Her exquisite pieces beautifully complemented Rimzim Dadu's collection, blending modernity with tradition. The jewellery designs boasted intricate craftsmanship, sparkling gemstones and geometric shapes which are classic elements of Varuna D Jani's artistry.

At Rimzim Dadu's show

Jewellery at Rimzim Dadu's show

Stone necklace

The highlight of the evening was Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday, who looked ethereal in a gold Rimzim Dadu creation paired with Varuna D Jani's statement earrings. Her radiance and confidence added an extra layer of charm to the captivating event. The show celebrated creativity and craftsmanship, showcasing the successful collaboration of two talented designers.