Alia Bhatt trusts classic LBD with cutouts for Gucci cruise event in Seoul
Before the show, some images of popular Thai actress Davika Hoorne and Alia from the former’s birthday party in Seoul went viral on social media
Team Indulge Published : 17th May 2023 10:39 AM | Published : | 17th May 2023 10:39 AM
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who was recently appointed as a global brand ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci made an appearance at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul on Tuesday and she looked ravishing. The actress chose a LBD for the event and many pictures of her outfit were shared on social media by fans. Alia also carried a clear bag while wearing her hair in a tidy ponytail.