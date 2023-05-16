Tarun Tahiliani opens first menswear studio in Dubash House Ballard Estate

A quick scroll through Tarun Tahiliani's last few edits and you can figure out that the stalwart designer, his inspiration and his designs stand synonymous with ‘Indian Modernity’.

Whenever he adds something new to his eponymous brand’s list of accolades, he goes over and above to celebrate it. Whether it was the brand’s 25-anniversary by Qutub Minar or the recent launch of its first menswear store at a flagship Mumbai location - Tarun believes in making things bigger and better.

Also read: Designer Tarun Tahiliani's SS edit, Sheer Drama, embodies the heritage textile in a modern avatar

Speaking of the new menswear studio, it is housed at the iconic Dubash House Ballard Estate and has been designed by Tarun himself. Infused with wooden panels and flooring with a signature ‘Jali’ courtyard and a stunning square mandala, the space showcases and celebrates the 2023 menswear collection.

Tarun Tahiliani Menswear Studio

Inside Tarun Tahiliani menswear studio

Talking about the same, Tarun says, “As always, the Tarun Tahiliani menswear label is dedicated to immaculate fits, beautifully cut garments, a certain manner of tailoring and handcrafted detailing. These are garments constructed such that could be worn at a celebration anywhere in the world and yet pay homage to Indian heritage.”

Menswear 2023 collection

“As larger-than-life celebrations become a norm, fashion has become something of great lightness, with much higher quality and finesse. Overtly heavy garments that weigh down the wearer, are no longer fun. With this new collection, we encourage men to wear the finest materials, in forms that they can party in while always staying supremely stylish”, he adds.