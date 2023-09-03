Katrina Kaif stuns in ethereal blush pink Anarkali suit by Anamika Khanna at Kolkata event

Katrina Kaif recently graced an event in Kolkata, and her traditional attire is setting new style goals. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself donning a blush pink embroidered anarkali suit set, which garnered immense love from her fans, including her husband, Vicky Kaushal.

Also read: Ananya Panday dazzles in a chic Gen-Z outfit at Gadar 2 success party

In the pictures posted on Sunday, Katrina looks ethereal in an ensemble from the collection of renowned Indian designer Anamika Khanna. Her blush pink anarkali kurta features a round neckline with a front slit, full-length sleeves, a pleated skirt, a cinched torso, intricate gold vine embroidery, and delicate sequin embellishments. She effortlessly paired it with matching pants and a net dupatta adorned with embroidered borders and a scalloped hem.

The Bollywood diva completed her ethnic look with statement gold rings and elegant jhumkis, accentuating her overall appearance. Her makeup was kept minimal, featuring subtle eyeshadow, defined brows, a glossy berry lip shade, mascara-enhanced lashes, flushed cheeks with a radiant highlighter, a black bindi, and a centre-parted, flowing silky mane.

Katrina's traditional outfit, combined with her impeccable styling and grace, makes it an ideal choice for the upcoming wedding season. Her fans couldn't help but shower her with praise in the comments section, and even her husband, Vicky, expressed his admiration with emojis. Celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor and stylist Ami Patel also lauded her appearance, describing her as ‘stunning’ and ‘beautiful.’

Also read: Kriti Sanon is a vision of grace and style as she dons a sari lehenga by Ritika Mirchandani

With this look, Katrina once again proved her prowess in the world of fashion, leaving her fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly awaiting her next sartorial statement.