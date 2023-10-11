Aamir Khan reveals Daughter Ira Khan's wedding date, praises future son-in-law Nupur Shikhare 

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently revealed the wedding date of his daughter Ira Khan. In an interview, Aamir joyfully revealed that the auspicious event is scheduled for January 3 of the upcoming year. The actor also lovingly spoke about Ira's fiance, Nupur Shikhare, a celebrity fitness trainer fondly known as Popeye.

He commended Nupur for being a tremendous emotional support to Ira during her battle with depression. He emphasised their strong bond and how they care deeply for each other, highlighting how happy they are together.

“Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) — he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who… they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other,” Aamir said.

Expressing his emotions about the upcoming wedding, the artiste mentioned that he expects to shed tears of happiness and that this has already become a concern for his family.

Aamir added, “This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he’s part of the family and his mother, Pritam ji, is someone who is already a part of our family. I get very emotional, I'm going to cry a lot that day, that's for sure.”

Ira got engaged to Nupur on November 18 last year, surrounded by close friends and family members. The engagement was a joyous occasion, attended by the Khan family, including Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, as well as actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir has two children from his first marriage with Reena Dutta: Ira and Junaid. He also shares a son named Azad with his former wife Kiran Rao, to whom he was married in 2005 and parted ways last year.