Shutterbugs capture a sweet moment of Aishwarya Rai video calling Abhishek for Big B's birthday

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday with much fan flair last night. He was greeted by hundreds and thousands of fans outside his Jalsa residence. As the fans chanted his name, the veteran actor expressed his gratitude with folded hands.

The celebration outside his house was festive to the hoot and his family members, granddaughters Navya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai discreetly witnessed his stardom unfurl.

Paparrazi spotted them standing outside the main door, afar from Big B and they were seen taking videos of the fans who were dancing and cheering outside the residence. In the now-viral video, we also spot Aishwarya Rai video calling Abhishek to give him a glimpse of the celebration.

Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda exudes red-hot energy as she walks the ramp at L’Oréal fashion show in Paris

The viral video was shared by a fan page on Twitter and it reads, "You can see #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as @SrBachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come!"

Take a look at it here:

You can see #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as @SrBachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come!

Abhishek took to the comment section and confirmed, "Yup, wifey showing me what's going on."

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 81st birthday with his fans outside Jalsa

The Bachchan clan was recently in the news after both Aishwarya and Navya walked the ramp at L’Oréal fashion show in Paris. While Aishwarya has been one of the brand ambassadors for the longest time, Navya recently joined the league as the ambassador for their 'Stand Up Against Street Harassment' campaign.