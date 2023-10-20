On the silk route

The city’s largest bridal gown shop has appointed Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador to launch Ashirah By Diadem’s Art on Silk sari collection.

The popular actor graced the event held in Chennai and even grooved to the trendsetting Kavala song much to the delight of hundreds of her fans.

Also read: Tanishq launches festive collection Aishani

All decked in a glimmering lavender silk sari with floral art patterns, the stunning actress said, “I realised that the vast majority of my fans absolutely love it when I come dressed in a sari for any public event. I keep getting this feedback regularly, especially from women. They always say I look my best in a sari. So, thank you so much for all the love. I’m so happy to be wearing this special sari made just for me by Shiny (Ashwin) herself. I’ve never worn this colour and this just happens to be my most favourite colour.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Shiny Ashwin at the Diadem store in Chennai

Shiny Ashwin, the founder of Diadem said, “These intricately handcrafted pieces celebrate the ancient tradition of craftsmanship and as the minds behind this work of art, we cannot wait to show everyone what’s in store — literally and metaphorically. Tamannah has personally loved our collection, especially our saris, salwar suits, lehengas and gowns. We felt there wouldn’t be a better ambassador than Tamannah who loves our brand at a personal level.”

Also read: Superstar couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar launch Gowri Signatures in Hyderabad

Their newly launched silk sari collection — Art on silk — features an intricate type of weaving, which creates colourful designs on the silk saris. The collection is a whimsical delight that blends tradition with vibrant colours and signature prints that breathes life into the flairs of festivity. “This is already a big hit with our customers. We have a range of silk saris, pure tussar saris, chanderi saris, office wear cotton saris, silk cotton saris, designer embroidery saris, and more for our festive shoppers. Our ready-to-wear saris are for the youngsters who love fuss-free ensembles that can be worn in a minute, just like how they wear a jeans and top,” adds Shiny. Apart from saris, the brand is known for designer gowns, fancy co-ord sets and Indo Western wear.

Tamannaah also launched the brand’s latest TVC commercial featuring herself as a graceful bride-to-be draped in classic colours of Kanchipuram silk.



At GN Chetty Road, T Nagar.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com