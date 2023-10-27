Spookilicious food to try around Kolkata this Halloween

As the city gears up for the spookiest, eeriest, and the most haunting night of the year, Halloween, Kolkata eateries have already opened doors for you and your gang to come up and enjoy their curated tricks and treats, groove to live music and enjoy the night away. Indulge brings to you a list of places serving pre-Halloween and Halloween special dishes and drinks that you should not miss.

Moti Mahal Delux, Park Street

Want to take a bite of Crunchy Paneer Fingers or sip on drinks like Caprioska and Cuba Libre? Then head over to Moti Mahal Delux and dig up some of the best food for yourself.

Date: October 27 – 31; noon – 11 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1400+

LMNO_Q , Park Street

In the mood for some cocktails, then head over and sip Ghostly Goblet and Petrifying Potion along with some of their signature dishes like Beetroot and Roast Walnut Lollies, Grilled Bhetki, Korean Tofu Chilli Kulchettes and more.

Date: October 27-31, noon-midnight

Price for two (approx.): 1200+

Café Buddy’s Espresso, Southern Avenue

Want a quiet place to laze around with your friends and narrate spooky stories? Head over to Café Buddy’s Espresso, with your buddies and check out their Halloween varieties including Pumpkin Spiced Iced Macchiato, Onion Rings, Enchiladas, and more.

Date: October 27-31; 9 am – 11 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 800

Motor Works and Brewing Company, Salt Lake

Raise a toast to your spooky best friends with cocktails like The Conjuring and Killer Clowns. Amidst live music performances and special offers on drinks and dishes, try out some of their lip-smacking food including Bazooka Platter, Tongue Tingling Crispies, Chilli Garlic Loaf, and more.

Date: October 27- 31, 2 pm-midnight

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1800+ onwards

Refinery 091, Salt Lake

Head over for a special day of curated Halloween delicacies including cocktails like My Eyes on You, a blend of Strawberry and Gin, and Magic Pot, a magical minty drink with litchi and white rum. For food, dig into Bloody Cut Fingers or Giant Spider Burger.

Date: October 28; noon - 1:30 am

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+

Drunken Teddy, Exide

Make it your pre-Halloween weekend destination with special treats and tricks. From Witch Finger Pretzels to Halloween Mango Bravo or Spooky Cheesecake, grab them all here. What's more, get your gang for a special Sunday Halloween Brunch.

Date/s: October 28 (8 pm – 2 am ) / October 29 (noon – 5 pm)

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1700+ onwards



Pinkk Sugars , Salt Lake

Make your Halloween hang-out spot go pink this year with a delightful curation. From Chocolate Fondue to Italian Grazing Platter, from Pretty in Pinkk to Lebanese Hummus Brunch Bowl; grab these and many and enjoy the spooky atmosphere.

Date: October 31, 11 am – 11 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+

Warehouse Café, South City Mall

Check out some deliciously curated spreads for the day with items like Graveyard Mousse Brownie, Coffin between Bread, Blood Sucker & Death in the Afternoon. Enjoy a soul-satisfying meal and bring your friends along to enjoy as well.

Date: October 31; noon to midnight

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+ onwards

Lord of the Drinks, South City Mall

Lord of the Drinks is set to welcome you to a spine-tingling night. The menu features bone-chilling dishes and drinks like Death in the Afternoon, Mummy Dogs, Bloody Falafel, Red Eye, and more.

Date: October 31, noon to midnight

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+ onwards