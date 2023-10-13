The Family Festive Edit is a luxurious celebration of fashion and elegance

The Family Festive Edit brings exclusive, women-led brands to the forefront in a unique Chennai showcase

Durga Puja is just a few days away and it is time to shop till you drop. Wooing festive shoppers is the Family Festive Edit, a luxurious celebration of fashion and elegance.

The festive pop-up presented by Confetti Planners, the brainchild of Anupama Semban, Varshini Pari, and Harshini Kakarla, promises to be a one-stop fashion destination for the entire family. Varshini tells us that it will present a diverse array of products and will cater to each family member.

“It is nothing short of a shopping paradise for discerning shoppers. At its core, it is a tribute to women in fashion and business. Varshini, Harshini and I have personally reached out to select designers, curating our debut Family Festive Edit. This initiative champions the creative spirit of women entrepreneurs, bringing exclusive, women-led brands to the forefront in a unique Chennai showcase,” says Anupama.

The western wear section will have House of Soi, Not So Sure, Zens Couture, Ankita Dharman, Mia Rose, Kartikeya and House of Hues. The Indo Western category features Dua India, Archana Shah, Ambika Kakaria, Tailor Bird, Gyaarah Baees, Dhaaga by Harshini Reddy, Aribo,Gundumalli, Mohaa House of Design, The Yellow Bow, Samanthaa Jain and Din Raat. Also, don’t miss the menswear section featuring Sanjana Reddy and The Veshti Store. The other big names are Bhargavi Kunam, Sindhu Reddy, Krishna Madana, Ayukha, Seharee, Dhaara and Label Inara. They also have an impressive line-up of food, skincare, footwear, and gifting stores to make your festive shopping a lot more easier.

The pop-up will witness the debut of designers Anam Mirza and Geetha Kanumili in Chennai. Their presence adds a layer of prestige to the event, elevating it to an exclusive fashion extravaganza. “Geethika is bringing her new prêt line. Pambiri, a handmade shoe brand, is certainly one to look out for. Ankita Dharman is bringing her new prêt range with flattering silhouettes and fabric that feels like a feather. Sania Mirza’s sister Anam’s fashion label, Dua India, will be a significant highlight of the pop up,” says Anupama.

The guest of honour is Aarti Ravi, an influential entrepreneur, and the wife of actor Jayam Ravi.



At Park Hyatt, Chennai.On October 20, 2023. From 11 am.

to 7 pm.

