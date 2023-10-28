Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's new track ‘Satranga Re’ explores dark facets of love

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming gangster thriller film Animal has released its new track Sataranga Re. An ode to a powerful heartfelt but tragic romance, the track sung by Arijit Singh explores the darker side of love, showcasing an emotionally hard-hitting narrative that explores the baggage that comes with love.

This baggage includes things such as post-marital problems, heartbreak, helplessness, the inability to explain oneself and much more. Arijit Singh, as usual, delivers a beautifully passion-driven performance where he brings to life the emotions and the theme of the track.

Harmonious, positive and yet melancholic, Satranga Re is very sombre in nature and hushed in its tone as it primarily focuses on a powerful romance which begins to collapse like a house of cards. Infusing the elements of mainstream pop, acoustic pop, synth-pop, experimental music and more.

Significantly different in terms of style in comparison to the film’s previous track Hua Main, Satranga Re is entirely romantic and in fact to some level resonates a vibe of regret, longing, and strong love while completely discarding the gangster elements from its sound.

The production is also top quality, the sound design is booming, and open, but also has a clear sense of restraint as it knows when to pull back so that the vocals and instrumentation can shine side by side whilst complementing one another.

The music video shows Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s romance crumbling and falling apart as Rashmika begins to grow distant from Ranbir Kapoor, while the latter is taking care of his what looks like gangster business.

Composed by Shreyas Puranik and penned by duo Siddharth and Garima, Satranga Re doesn't shy away from exploring the more complex aspects of love. The track mirrors the central theme of Animal, revealing different facets of the human personality and providing a glimpse into the film's engaging and thought-provoking narrative that goes beyond the conventional boundaries of mainstream cinema.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and a talented ensemble, Animal is a crime drama that explores several facets of emotions associated with love. The movie will hit theatres on December 1, 2023. The music for the song is composed by Pritam's Jam8.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film will hit theatres in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

