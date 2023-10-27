A bouquet of melodies: Rising crooner Anuv Jain shares all about his grandest show yet

When it comes to some of the best Indian indie artistes, there are a handful who have really made a mark among listeners in the last few years. When his 17-year-old self released Baarishein to the world, a song that his name is synonymous with, singer-songwriter Anuv Jain introduced the result of a year’s effort. Combining three songs he was working on finally gave him the clarity to finish his biggest hit, which he then recorded as he turned 21



Anuv, now a hugely popular name across different parts of the country, is a true live performer and has engaged his fans in the multiple solo shows he has done across various cities in the last few years. But the rising star is yet to present his grandest show yet. And that is going to come in the form of Guldasta — his 10-city tour across the country. As Anuv, who loves word-play, tells us, Gul, one of the more popular songs by the crooner along with the tour being a 10-city tour (hence the word ‘das’) make their way into forming the name of the tour. “This time, we are combining all the cities into one tour — so it feels like a bouquet of cities, and hence the name Guldasta,” reveals Anuv.



Also Read: Shruti Hassan's 'Monster Machine' is about finding the 'monster' within



An Anuv Jain playlist is sure to present versatility and beautiful songwriting that produce a form of ecstatic poetry. When we ask him about what sets his music apart to gain a distinctive identity, he responds, “I always tell people that I am a storyteller. All my songs have a beginning and an end. So, when you are writing a story, you don’t necessarily need hooks or choruses that are similar. Most of my music has lyrics that do not repeat. That gives my music a distinctive identity.” He further emphasises heavily the personal connection that these songs have with him. “All the songs that I have written so far are based on my life and experiences. Not a single word has been included just because it sounds good,” he adds.



The versatile musician also tells us how important experimenting is. “I have promised myself to keep experimenting in between the releases of my tracks,” he says, adding the reason, “I genuinely believe that I have more to offer than the kind of music that I generally make. Plus, I feel that my songwriting is what gives my songs their identity. I can do whatever I want to do with the composition as long as the words are true to my style of writing them.”



Also Read: Delhi-based music band Anushtup to perform Ummeed-e-Sahar Ki Baat Suno, songs of struggle, rebellion, revolution, and hope



Anuv is returning to live shows after almost two years now and expresses his excitement to us for the same. “There is new music that I am going to be playing and there are going to be far more and different cities, ones that I haven’t even performed in before!” reveals Anuv. He further tells us that this tour is also going to be quite different as there are ‘stunning visuals’ that have been focused on.