Rap Rhapsody: After a short-lived break of just five months, rapper KR$NA releases his next EP

Indian rapper and producer, KR$NA, recently released his latest EP titled Far From Over, following the success of his last release, Time Will Tell. The EP marks KR$NA’s comeback after an almost five-month hiatus. The songs in the EP include Still Standing, Prarthana, Wanna Know, Hola Amigo and Some Of Us. The songs showcase KR$NA’s most authentic and unfiltered form with clever wordplay. We speak to the rapper to know more about the EP, how his interest in rapping began, what he has in store next and lots more…

Can you tell us more about your recently released EP Far From Over ?

I took a break of five months from releasing music and these days the focus is largely on consistency rather than owning one’s craft and quality. I’ve felt like there’s always this pressure on releasing music all the time. But I took my time with this one. When you take a break, I feel there’s a vacuum and then people ask if the hype is still around. So, when I came back, I knew what I wanted to make this EP about. Far From Over happened because I wanted to tell people that I was still around. Just because I wasn’t releasing music for a couple of months, it didn’t mean that I’ve left or that I’ve gone somewhere. And as soon as I dropped new music, I regained my spot. So, that’s one thought. The other idea was that there’s always an internal conflict where you doubt yourself. You feel uninspired and it’s kind of a reassurance to yourself. And that’s what this EP really is about. This EP was about me making music for myself.

KR$NA

With many people trying a hand in rapping, how do you make yourself different from the crowd?

I think I was fortunate enough to come at a time when there was nobody around. That gives you the vacuum and space to create what you want. You are not concerned about what the other person is doing. I feel like my style is already unique. When someone hears my track they know it’s a KR$NA song. That said, competition is good. It keeps everyone on their toes.

How did your interest in rapping begin?

When I was younger, I stumbled upon rap music and fell in love with it. It was nothing like I had ever heard before. It gave you the freedom to say what you wanted. After a while, I started feeling that I should try rapping. It was not great in the beginning but my interest was so strong that I worked on the bad parts. That’s how my interest started in rap. I was also abroad at that time, so, I was surrounded by rap music. That helped a lot because in India, not many people rapped then.

What can we expect from you for the rest of the year and in 2024?

Honestly, I am leaving everything to fate. I don’t know what I’m going to put out next. I am going to put something out but I just don’t know what it’s going to be and when it’s going to be. I’m not putting any dates on it. I’m just going to go with the flow, this year. Next year, I want to work on an album, but, that will depend on a lot of other factors like how we want to approach it, what kind of an album we want to make, how much time it’s going to take and all of that. The fans wouldn’t be expecting you to put something out. I like it that way. The element of surprise. I like the fact that people should not know what you’re going to do. They should not know your next move.

Far From Over is streaming on all major audio platforms.

