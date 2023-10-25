After Camilo Echeverry, Diljit Dosanjh partners with Australian singer Sia for a new single

Punjabi pop star Diljit Dosanjh after collaborating with Colombian singer, musician and songwriter Camilo Echeverry is all set to partner with the Australian singer Sia for his new single Hass Haas. The singer confirmed the reports of their collaboration, which will be coming out on October 26.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Diljit responded to a fan page of Sia called Sia Lovers and wrote: "SIA LOVERS.. I AM ONE OF YOU GUYS…We LOVE SIA!" The Australian singer's page had shared artwork of the two pop giants collaborating with one another with the two facing one another.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil unseen wedding footage on Koffee with Karan

Also read: ‘Khalnayak’ trio Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff reunite at director Subhash Ghai’s wedding anniversary bash

The artwork was titled Hass Hass Diljit X Sia. Pre-save of the track is now available. Prior to this, Diljit Dosanjh was seen recording with Sia in July this year which had sent fans over the edge buzzing with excitement.

Diljit and Sia's new single Hass Hass

However, ever since the two were seen together, the Do You Know hitmaker has maintained silence and did not elaborate much on this at all. Earlier, this had sparked rumours that Sia would be working with the Punjabi singer-actor for his latest record titled Ghost which was released on September 29, 2023. But Sia was not featured on it.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh gushes over Australian musician Sia's 'happy vibes', hugs her in latest photos

After being the first ever Indian to sell out arenas with the highest ticket sales in Australia, if Diljit does indeed pair up with the Cheap Thrills singer, then it would be one of his biggest pairings ever and will also establish him in Australia as a big figure.