Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil unseen wedding footage on Koffee with Karan

Popular Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their long-awaited wedding video, nearly five years after they tied the knot in Italy. The surprise gift to fans came as the couple graced the opening episode of the eighth season of the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar.

Before the video began, Ranveer recounted his charming proposal to Deepika in the picturesque Maldives, followed by their prompt flight to Bengaluru to inform her parents of their engagement. It wasn't all smooth sailing, as Deepika's mother initially had reservations about her choice, but the couple's love eventually won her over.

The heartwarming wedding footage captured moments of their engagement party, where Ranveer expressed his love for Deepika. Even Deepika's father, Prakash Padukone, a former badminton champion, praised Ranveer for bringing excitement to their ‘boring’ family of four.

The clips from their wedding festivities include scenes of Ranveer dancing at their mehendi function by the lakeside, Deepika's radiant moments of preparation, the exchange of vows at the mandap, the Anand Karaj ceremony, and Ranveer's desire to meet Deepika before the marriage ceremony.

After seeing the emotional video, Karan was visibly moved. Ranveer and Deepika comforted him with hugs and kisses. Karan expressed his joy in witnessing the love the couple shares but also admitted to pondering what he might be missing in life. As a single man, he reflected on his wish to have a partner with whom to share life's everyday moments. Deepika offered words of assurance, emphasising the importance of finding the right life partner and avoiding a marriage of regret.

Koffee With Karan is available on Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes premiering every Thursday at midnight.