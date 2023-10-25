Ranveer Singh recollects the moment he first saw Deepika Padukone: ‘I just went ohh my God’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen in the theatrical release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recollected the moment when he saw his wife - actress Deepika Padukone for the first time in person.

The incident is from a meeting with the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.



Ranveer And Deepika in Koffee With Karan

Ranveer is set to grace the couch of the chat show Koffee With Karan in its season 8 with his wife.

Talking about his first meeting with Deepika, Ranveer said, "There was a famous or infamous reading for the movie at Mr Bhansali's house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika's arrival. So I was sitting on the table and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside."

He further mentioned, "So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankar, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like Oh My God."



Koffee with Karan Season 8 is set to stream from October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes dropping every Thursday.