Diljit Dosanjh gushes over Australian musician Sia's 'happy vibes', hugs her in latest photos

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared several images of himself taken inside a recording studio on Wednesday. In some of the images, he was seen posing with popular Australian singer Sia. In one of the photos Diljit posted on Instagram, American record producer Greg Kurstin—who has worked with artists like Harry Styles and Paul McCartney—could be seen posing with them. It is still unclear if the group has collaborated on a new song.

In a snap shared by Diljit, he and Sia were seen hugging. They were seen smiling for the camera in another. Diljit wore black and brown attire with a blue turban-like headpiece, while Sia was dressed in a green dress and sported a colourful hair accessory.

Diljit made a reference to Sia's 2016 smash song, Unstoppable, in the caption. He wrote, “Unstoppable vibe SIA. What an energy. Happy vibe (smiling face with halo emoji). @siamusic x @diljitdosanjh Greg Kurstin." Later, Sia also shared the pictures on her Instagram handle.

Diljit, who has appeared in films like Jogi, Good Newz, and Udta Punjab, is preparing for his upcoming film, Punjab 95. In the film, Diljit portrays the role of the human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The movie will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023 will host. The movie's first look poster was released earlier this week. Punjab 95 also has Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in significant roles.

He will also be seen in the upcoming film, The Crew, along with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Diljit will also star in the upcoming Imtiaz Ali film, Chamkila. The film is based on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The movie will be released on Netflix and also stars Parineeti Chopra.