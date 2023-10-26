‘Khalnayak’ trio Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff reunite at director Subhash Ghai’s wedding anniversary bash 

Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife, Mukta Ghai, hosted a star-studded dinner party in Mumbai to commemorate their wedding anniversary. The glamorous night saw the reunion of the iconic cast from Ghai's film Khalnayak, including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher. Madhuri's husband, Dr Shriram Nene shared glimpses from the event on Instagram, invoking nostalgia among fans.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Shriram posted images from the gathering and sent his heartfelt anniversary wishes to Subhash Ghai and Mukta. He captioned the pictures, “It’s the company that makes the evening. A very happy wedding anniversary to @subhashghai1 #MuktaGhai and to @muktaartsltd.”

The photos seemed to have been taken at the director's residence. The first picture featured Madhuri, Dr Shriram, and Subhash, followed by a group shot with Anupam Kher, Sanjay, and Jackie joining in. A couple more selfies from the joyful dinner followed.

The warm gathering gave rise to speculations among fans about a potential Khalnayak 2. Some comments on the posts expressed excitement about the original team coming together again. Khalnayak holds a special place in Subhash Ghai's legacy. The film's iconic track, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, featuring Madhuri and Neena Gupta, remains etched in Bollywood history.

In 2020, Subhash confirmed to media sources that a sequel to Khalnayak was in the works, along with a remake of his debut directorial, Kalicharan. However, there have been no further updates on the project.

Khalnayak marked its 30th anniversary recently, prompting Subhash to reflect on the challenges facing the Indian film industry. Talking to media sources about the topic, he commented on the industry’s demand for quality talent, lamenting that mediocrity has become the norm. Ghai emphasised the need for skilled individuals in various aspects of filmmaking and entertainment to create a successful movie