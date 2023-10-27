Bickram Ghosh and Shatadru Sarkar launch a first-of-its-kind immersive metaverse platform Planet Bickram

With the urge to break boundaries, go beyond just music, and embrace new technologies, Bickram Ghosh and Metastar Media launched their collaboration, Planet Bickram, a first-of-its-kind fully immersive Metaverse platform for music lovers to engage and interact with Bickram’s art and legacy.

One of the greatest exponents of Indian music in recent times, maestro Bickram Ghosh is a multi-award winner who has excelled across multiple genres like Indian classical, fusion, and film scores.

Planet Bickram is a revolutionary platform that blends the worlds of entertainment and gamification, where visitors will be able to virtually walk through and interact with Bickram’s virtual world in a first-person POV and dive deeper into his legacy while engaging with various features on-site.

On his collaboration with Metastar Media, Bickram Gosh said, “I cannot begin to say how ecstatic and honored I feel that I am the first Indian artiste to have his own Artisteverse, an all-immersive metaverse platform dedicated to my art and legacy. This is a fantastic breakthrough in fan engagement for all artistes and for me in particular: A metaverse platform where everything Bickram Ghosh can be found at one destination. Planet Bickram is actually my own space - it's exactly the way my own studio and lounge looks, replicated virtually in great detail. Music lovers can take a deep dive into my music, life and artistic journey, including stories and anecdotes relating to every single award, album, and concert, which I've never shared before. Fans will have exclusive access to Fan tokens, new merchandise, my signature line of instruments and accessories, and of course, new music! I invite all of you to visit wwwplanetbickram.in and I guarantee that once you enter my artisteverse, you will be enthralled. I am super excited and I cannot wait for this project to reach all my fans in India and across the globe.”

Planet Bickram is a part of Metastar Media’s Artisteverse, accessible on all devices, including PCs, smartphones, and VR headsets. The unique platform is a one-stop destination for fans, an immersive experience featuring interactive displays of the artist’s multiple instruments, posters, awards, a signature line of merchandise and accessories, a Karaoke Recording Studio, an NFT marketplace for exclusive fan tokens, exclusive music, and more.

Co-founder of Metastar Media, Shatadru Sarkar added, “I have had the pleasure of working with Bickram in the past. He is a true pioneer in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to have partnered with him on this ground-breaking project. Planet Bickram is a testament to our commitment to creating innovative and immersive experiences for artistes and music lovers. We believe that the Artisteverse has the potential to revolutionize fan engagement and monetization, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this movement.”

