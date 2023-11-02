Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's romantic Italian wedding shines with star-studded charm [PICS]

In a heartwarming union, Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged vows on Wednesday in a wedding attended by their close-knit circle of family and friends. The guest list sparkled with the presence of popular names from the Telugu film industry like Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Their nuptials unfolded in accordance with Hindu customs at the enchanting Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy.

The first glimpse

The joyous occasion was met with a flurry of excitement as the first pictures of the newlyweds emerged on social media platforms, providing an intimate look at their special day.

Varun shares an official pic from the wedding, captioning it, "My Lav."

Naga Babu Konidela's heartfelt message

Among those celebrating the couple's love was Telugu actor and producer Naga Babu Konidela, also known as Nagendra Babu. He took to social media to share a heartwarming message along with a candid photo of the newlyweds, writing, “Your blessings are earnestly sought for the newly-married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela.”

Warm wishes and congratulations

As the news of their wedding spread, well-wishers flooded the digital sphere with heartfelt congratulations. A tweet expressed, “Congratulations!! Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”

A stylish affair

The couple's wedding attire was a sight to behold. Varun donned an intricately embroidered golden sherwani and a matching shawl, while Lavanya, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, radiated in a resplendent red bridal outfit. Her look was adorned with gold jewellery, including necklaces, bangles, haath phool, matha patti, and matching hair accessories. A candid photograph shared by Nagendra Babu captured the couple closing their eyes and joining their hands in a poignant moment.

A star-studded affair

Varun, the nephew of legendary actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, was joined by an illustrious lineup of cousins, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, at the romantic Italian wedding. Chiranjeevi himself congratulated the actor on social media.

Inside the celebration

Inside photos from the wedding showcased the affectionate moments, including Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, holding the groom close in one frame, and Allu Arjun adding his charm to the candid photos. Additionally, glimpses of the wedding ceremony's guests offered a sneak peek into the celebratory atmosphere.

Receptions in the pipeline

Following their Italian wedding, Lavanya and Varun are said to be planning two receptions—one in Hyderabad and another in Dehradun. A source was quoted as saying, “The reception in Hyderabad will be for their friends and colleagues in the film industry. The reception in Dehradun will be more for their closest friends, as Lavanya grew up there.”