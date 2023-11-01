Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's colourful pre-wedding ‘mehendi’ night was an affair to remember [PICS]

As the enchanting city of Tuscany, Italy, prepares to host the much-anticipated wedding of Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, the soon-to-be-married couple kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations with a lively mehendi night at the Borgo San Felice Resort.

Photos from this joyous event have found their way onto social media, offering a delightful glimpse into the spirited festivities. The images captured the radiant Lavanya in her resplendent pink and yellow lehenga, adorned with intricate henna patterns on her hands. Posed alongside her friends, she shared her excitement for the upcoming nuptials.

Among the attendees, Varun's cousin, celebrated actor Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy were also seen partaking in the jubilant moments. The venue itself was bedecked with grand wooden lanterns, vibrant blooms, flickering candles, and flourishing potted plants, creating a picturesque backdrop for the celebrations.

Before the mehendi night, snippets of Varun and Lavanya's haldi ceremony had already graced social media. The couple was spotted strolling through a garden adorned in vibrant yellow ensembles, exuding their exuberance for the upcoming union.

The celebrations began with a lavish cocktail party, attended by a star-studded guest list, including Varun's cousin Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela.

Varun and Lavanya’s romantic journey commenced when they first crossed paths during the filming of the Telugu movie Mister in 2017. Their engagement took place amidst an intimate family gathering in Hyderabad, sealing their love story with a promise of togetherness.

In the world of Telugu cinema, both Varun and Lavanya have established themselves as prominent figures. Varun, the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu, made his silver screen debut in 2014 with Mukunda. His subsequent projects, including Fidaa, Kanche, Loafer, F3: Fun and Frustration, have garnered widespread acclaim.

Lavanya, too, boasts a noteworthy presence in both Telugu and Tamil cinema. With films like Doosukeltha, and appearances in Tamil productions like Bramman, and Happy Birthday, she has carved her niche in the world of entertainment.