Paresh Rawal to begin filming for 'Welcome 3' in December

Actor Paresh Rawal, who was recently seen in Aankh Micholi and Dream Girl 2, is all set to begin working on the threequels of two of his most popular film franchises, Hera Pheri and Welcome.

In a recent conversation with a media source, the actor revealed that he is set to begin filming for Welcome 3 in December. “We will start shooting for Welcome 3 in December and we will release it next year. Hera Pheri 3 will also happen soon. In a franchise film, if the story is not good, then it dies down quickly. It happened with Hungama 2. Hungama was a good franchise, but part two didn’t do well. When you have a popular character or film, then you should attempt something different. If you are making a franchise, then you should do something like the Munna Bhai franchise. It’s a well-made film," he said.

The Anees Bazmee directorial, the first Welcome film with Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Akshay Kumar among others, came out in 2007. It was followed by Welcome Back in 2015, which added John Abraham and Shruti Haasan to the cast.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal awaits the release of Shastry Virudh Shastry, while he also has the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru and The Storyteller, in the pipeline.

