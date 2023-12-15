7 events to watch out for in Bengaluru this weekend

Picture perfect

India Art Festival returns with its 3rd edition at Palace Grounds boasting 3,500 artworks from over 25 art galleries and featuring contributions from 400 artists hailing from 40 different cities across India. The festival, representing the thriving art scene in the country, will have paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics and installations on display. INR 299. On till December 17, 11 am onwards. At King’s Court, Palace Ground, Bellary Road.



Festive feast

This Christmas and New Year, a Chinese chain of restaurants from East India, Chowman introduces a

month-long food festival with a fusion of flavours from across Asia — Chowman’s Oriental Duck Festival. On offer is the signature duck meat platter accompanied by 12 new dishes such as Duck Meat Soup with Oyster Mushrooms, Roasted Mango Duck in Lemon Sauce, Pan-Fried Duck Meat Noodles, Roasted Duck Bao and Thai Style Aromatic Duck to name a few. INR 1,100. Until January 12. Across outlets.





Shine bright

Ahead of the party season, luxury global fashion house — Coach — rolls out Shine collection, celebrating all things sparkly. The edit boasts sequin-detailed refined calf leather bags (in dark magenta, silver and black) and star-shaped foil mirror metallic leather bags, along with a selection of glam and glitz coats, pants, dresses, accessories and shoes. INR 6,252 onwards. At UB City.





Green theory

The fourth edition of Bloom in Green is back with its three day camping festival in south India. Nestled in Krishnagiri, the event featuring community sessions and workshops is centred around taking care of one’s wellness in physical, mental, emotional and spiritual ways. Set against tailor-made eco-friendly stages, the music performance line-up boasts artistes like Suduaya, Carbon and Shanka Tribe.INR 4,482 onwards. December 15 – 17. Sanctity Ferme, Chembaltradi Road, Kodiga Timmanapalli, Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.





Rock on

Bandland, a two-day music festival, is all set for its debut edition, which features 12 international and homegrown indie-rock bands. Headlining the festival are legendary British rock band Deep Purple and American rock icons Goo Goo Dolls. Sharing the stage are Americana-indie rockers The War on Drugs and garage-punk outfit Amyl & The Sniffers, both of whom are performing for the first time in India. INR 3,999 onwards. December 16 & 17, 3 pm. At Embassy International Riding School, Tarunhunse Village.





Shopping spree

The Christmas edition of Sunday Soul Sante is on, this weekend. Visitors can embark on a journey of festive delights with over 200 stalls showcasing hand-crafted treasures from all over the country. The event will also feature performances by Masala Coffee and Meghalaya-based rapper Reble. INR 350. December 17, 10 am. At EcoWorld, Bellandur. +918040004000.





Oriental beats

Ultra Soulflyp, a series of over 40 events, taking place across 15 cities in India throughout 2023 finally comes to Bengaluru’s Indiranagar Social. The event brings DJ and producer Wata Igarashi from Tokyo, who fuses euphoric and psychedelic beats, with local talents — Chaz, Shreedatta, Shreyas & Vedik together on stage. December 15, 7 pm. At Indiranagar.



