Celia B’s Hues of Happiness is all about bright, eye-catching colours and fun sparkles

AiSPi, which is on a mission to make luxury accessible in India, has launched Celia B’s latest Autumn-Winter 2023 collection. A colour-filled blast straight from the ’70s, Celia B’s designs bring to us some necessary aesthetic moments. The founder’s aesthetic encapsulates elements like 1960’s-1970’s designs, an element of twee (the aesthetic of 2010 era heavy on 1960’s collars and designs) and most importantly, a strong element of child-like aesthetic — the selection of a rainbow of colours to express and infuse joy throughout your wardrobe. This is also a part of Celia B’s mission, to bring joy and fun to a world that truly is in need of it now. Their latest collection, Hues Of Happiness, is all about bright, eye-catching colours, fun sparkles, statement designs, and playful cuts — all wrapped up in Celia B’s signature, whimsical take on fashion. Celia Bernado, the founder of Celia B, tells us more about the collection and the creative process behind the same.

What inspired the creation of the Hues of Happiness collection?

The inspiration behind this collection is deeply connected to my personal style, known for being eclectic, sophisticated, and filled with vibrant colours. Notably, the prints for this collection are sourced from the incredible prints by @popsb.art, adding a unique and artistic touch to the designs.

How do the colour choices in this collection embody the theme of happiness?

The diverse and dynamic colour palette of the Hues of Happiness collection is a deliberate departure from the mundane and increasingly gray and uniform world. As a “colour activist,” I aim to infuse vibrant colours to fill both the streets and homes with lively and positive energy, deviating from conventional fashion norms with a celebration of individuality. That’s why we launched the collection in India with AiSPi to bring in the season of joy and celebration.

Can you walk us through the creative process behind selecting the specific hues and tones?

The creative process involves a rich combination of inspirations from my extensive travels and interactions with remote cultures. The prints by @popsb.art serve as a foundation, while elements from different parts of the world, such as textiles, colours, prints, textures, and embroideries, inspire the unique and recognisable aesthetic of Celia B.

Celia B Aranciato Dress

Celia B Ice Lolly Trench Coat

Celia B Rosso Dress

Midnight Dress

In what ways do the designs and colour palettes reflect your unique vision of joy and positivity?

My distinctive vision of joy and positivity is reflected through maximalism designs, vibrant colours, and bold patterns. As a brand, I’m committed to infusing distinct touches into every creation, making Celia B recognisable for its individuality and celebration of happiness.

How does the collection cater to diverse skin tones and personal style preferences?

The collection offers a range of sophisticated and versatile pieces. My emphasis on creating clothing that enhances the feminine figure ensures that the designs are flattering and adaptable to various women with different styles.

Could you share insights into the materials and fabrics chosen for this collection?

The fabrics chosen for this collection are inspired by my passion for collecting textiles from around the world. Fabrics such as Mexican hupiles, molas from Panama, batiks from Thailand, and Bolivian aguayos have influenced the materials selected for creating my collections. This meticulous process contributes to the overall aesthetic and feel of the designs, reflecting a commitment to unique, high-quality confection.

How does the brand envision individuals incorporating pieces from this collection into their everyday wardrobes?

We provide versatile and unique designs. Whether for casual outings, events, or work, the sophisticated and feminine pieces are meant to add a special touch to everyday life. In India, many clients who have shopped with AiSPi wear the pieces during outdoor wedding ceremonies, parties, or even for New Year’s Eve! You can’t imagine the number of Celia B clients who write to me sharing all the compliments they receive when they wear one of my pieces. This makes me very happy!

Price starts at Rs 20,000.

Available online.

