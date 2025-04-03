Call of the wild

It's raining adventure motorcycle in all segments and from all manufacturers. Over the last decade, one saw launches in this category from a humble 200cc to 1,300 cc powerhouses. There can be no doubt however the company that pioneered this segment was BMW, and now with so many options from so many manufacturers, it has indeed become a tough choice on the one to opt for. Fortunately, we have ridden them all and what we bring to you here is the BMW R 1300 GS Option 719 Tramuntana Variant (yes, quite a mouthful!) and this is one of top three motorcycles in the world to come with ADAS features. Clearly, this is one motorcycle that combines cutting edge technology with the freedom an Adventure bike offers.

Initially when this motorcycle came out, it had distinctive styling and this particular version comes with the Aurelius Green metallic paint adorned with a gold-coloured GS graphic with clear coating. Together with the gold-anodised aluminium handlebars and the gold-anodised rims of the cross-spoked wheels, it creates a perfect aesthetic. The new face is replete with four LED DRLs. What is praiseworthy here is the brilliant luminosity and spread of the headlamp beam, which is a crucial feature in such bikes. Crucial elements of the bike like the brake fluid container, foot rests, gear and brake lever have the BMW R 1300 GS Option 719 Tramuntana badging on this particular version, making it stand out from the normal 1300 GS. The fuel tank is muscular and much sleeker when compared to the 1250 and this change is instantly visible to all enthusiasts who can easily spot the difference.

The instrument cluster is well specced out with all parameters you need to know including connectivity features and a dual theme for the speedometer. You also get navigation, music, and connectivity between the rider and the pillion using Bluetooth. The large feature list includes things like remote key, large and comfortable seats, electric adjustable front screen, and a low seat height that promises comfort, convenience and practicality. Of course, this being a BMW, build quality is exceptional.