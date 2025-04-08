LA-based multidisciplinary artist Mattia Biagi partners with Flying Flea, the new electric two-wheeler brand from Royal Enfield, to create a one-off art piece named 'Motototem'

Royal Enfield has been synonymous with customization and has been the perfect canvas for personalization. Each telling a story, unique and inspiring, it showcases the passion for design aesthetics brought alive. Recently, Royal Enfield unveiled ‘Project Delta’, a timeless custom motorcycle which takes inspiration from the 1940s-50s era of motorcycling, a modern motorcycle with a vintage soul. With ‘Motototem’ on the Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield extends beyond the world of customisation, into the world of art. Created in collaboration with Mattia and Flying Flea, ‘Motototem’ is an expression of the artist’s interpretation of the motorcycle, with each material chosen to represent a purpose beyond just aesthetics, which connects it to nature in an elegant amalgamation.
Retaining the timeless silhouette of the FF.C6 and inspired by the original Flying Flea motorcycle of the 1940s, the intricate details throughout Motototem plays a part in the story. Starting at the front, the original handlebar grips are replaced with unique bronze pieces conveying the artist’s fingerprint - this is also carried into the footpegs, heightening the tactile elements already present in the FF.C6. Intricate hand-blown glass sculptures replace the LED head and taillight, which represents the beauty found in overcoming challenges. The centerpiece of this art, the tank, sunken within the forged aluminum frame is completely hand-crafted and made entirely of travertine, emulating the silhouette of a parachute, which pays tribute to those lightweight, nimble airborne Flying Flea.
Further connecting the bike to nature in a meaningful way are the fenders that feature leaves cast in clear resin, symbolizing new life, growth, and renewal. Just as the front seamlessly integrates with the FF.C6's unique girder fork suspension, the rear piece incorporates a solid walnut seat, replacing the original design with this premium natural material that adds warmth and organic texture. The girder forks also house hand-moulded clay pieces, playfully nodding to fork guards found in scramblers. Also found acting as a belt guard at the rear are the organic shapes and hues representing the sprouting of new ideas like flowers.
Embellishing the FF.C6’s magnesium battery case, itself is an exercise in organic design, has fins representing a seamless meeting of past and future, and a black stone piece that speaks to the design principle of utilising raw materials with the forged aluminium frame. Rounding out this journey are the tyres, emblazoned with hand-made leather swallows to represent homecoming, loyalty and the spirit of adventure. The use of off-road tyres is no accident but symbolises a bold journey into uncharted paths.
Salone del Mobile at Milan Design Week provides the ideal platform for Motototem's global debut, bringing together the world's most innovative designers and creative minds. The unveiling of Motototem in Milan marks just the beginning of its journey. Following the event, Flying Flea and Mattia Biagi plan to showcase the concept at events and venues to be announced throughout 2025.