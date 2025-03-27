'Made like a gun, goes like a Bullet' - the 650 motor in the classic Bullet gives it both the show and the go.

Royal Enfield has introduced the Classic 650 in India. The Classic 650 builds on the heritage of the Classic series by skillfully fusing the traditional essence of motorcycling with contemporary design cues, superb craftsmanship, and timeless elegance. Every curve, every accent of polished metal, and every distinctive design element evokes a bygone era when motorcycles were made to be treasured for a lifetime. The most exquisite and unadulterated version of RE DNA is still the Royal Enfield "Classic."
Constructed using Royal Enfield's internationally acclaimed 650 twin motor platform, the motorcycle's form, stance, and design are all in harmony with the lines and shape of the engine that drives it. In order to accommodate the inclined forward Twin motor, the Classic 650 features shorter, sportier bodywork and a leaning forward proportion. The motorcycle assumes a dynamic attitude as a result. Its capabilities are increased by modern, wider tires, and its larger overall shape gives it a presence that matches its larger capacity motor. The new Classic 650 will have two seats and the ability to remove the rack and pillion seat with a single bolt-on mechanism. It will also have the same mainframe geometry as the Classic. The bike retains retains the distinctive post-war British motorcycle design, with a headlamp unit and front trafficators finished in bright polished aluminum and chrome. Flowing lines from the front to the back emphasize the bike's visual coherence. Along with the iconic "tiger lamps"—pilot lights—and the distinctive teardrop-shaped tank, the motorcycle also features the iconic Royal Enfield nacelle, which incorporates a modern LED headlamp.
The Classic has served as a basis for other Royal Enfield motorcycle models over the years, carrying with it the rich legacy and inspiration that preserves Royal Enfield design elements. It continues the tradition and is constructed with the recognizable and distinctive design features that set it apart from its forebears. The recognisable "frame-loop" design that has been the foundation of the brand's motorcycles for decades is expertly carried over into the Classic 650. This iconic feature, which has its roots in Royal Enfield's illustrious past, is more than just a structural element; it is a representation of classic style and genuineness. Quick escapes and confident overtakes are made possible by the 650cc twin motor, which is renowned for its powerful low-end acceleration. It provides a smooth power boost without requiring a lot of effort, and it has enough of torque even at lower speeds. Even at higher speeds, the engine exhibits remarkable refinement and stress-free operation with very little vibration.
The rider can concentrate and enjoy the journey thanks to the tidy dash unit, which has a digital LCD panel with an odometer, trip meter, fuel level indication, service reminder, gear position indicator, and clock. Furthermore, Genuine Motorcycle Accessories inspired by the Classic and Classic Tourer themes will be available for the motorcycle, enabling riders to further personalise their ride. The four colour options are Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal, and Black Chrome.
Prices start at INR 3,37,000/- (ex-showroom)