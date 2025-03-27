'Made like a gun, goes like a Bullet' - the 650 motor in the classic Bullet gives it both the show and the go.

Royal Enfield has introduced the Classic 650 in India. The Classic 650 builds on the heritage of the Classic series by skillfully fusing the traditional essence of motorcycling with contemporary design cues, superb craftsmanship, and timeless elegance. Every curve, every accent of polished metal, and every distinctive design element evokes a bygone era when motorcycles were made to be treasured for a lifetime. The most exquisite and unadulterated version of RE DNA is still the Royal Enfield "Classic."

Constructed using Royal Enfield's internationally acclaimed 650 twin motor platform, the motorcycle's form, stance, and design are all in harmony with the lines and shape of the engine that drives it. In order to accommodate the inclined forward Twin motor, the Classic 650 features shorter, sportier bodywork and a leaning forward proportion. The motorcycle assumes a dynamic attitude as a result. Its capabilities are increased by modern, wider tires, and its larger overall shape gives it a presence that matches its larger capacity motor. The new Classic 650 will have two seats and the ability to remove the rack and pillion seat with a single bolt-on mechanism. It will also have the same mainframe geometry as the Classic. The bike retains retains the distinctive post-war British motorcycle design, with a headlamp unit and front trafficators finished in bright polished aluminum and chrome. Flowing lines from the front to the back emphasize the bike's visual coherence. Along with the iconic "tiger lamps"—pilot lights—and the distinctive teardrop-shaped tank, the motorcycle also features the iconic Royal Enfield nacelle, which incorporates a modern LED headlamp.