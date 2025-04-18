An electric motorcycle - with gears!

The MATTER Aera has now launched in Namma Bengaluru. To bring the brand closer to the people, MATTER is set to soon unveil its first Experience Hub in BTM Layout – 2nd Stage near Vysya Bank Colony, 100ft Road. This vibrant space will let riders explore the AERA in person, take test rides, and experience MATTER’s philosophy firsthand.

The MATTER Aera breaks every stereotype surrounding electric mobility. Purpose-built for the Indian rider and fine-tuned for a city like Bengaluru—it offers performance, intelligence, and emotion like never before.

Top Features of the bike are:

● World’s first manufactured Hypershift Manual Gearbox – 4-speed manual transmission in an EV, paired with 3 ride modes (Eco, City, Sport) to deliver 12 unique ride combinations. Comes with smart park assist for ease in urban spaces.

● Liquid-Cooled Powertrain – Advanced liquid cooling on both motor and battery pack for unmatched efficiency in hot, high-traffic conditions.

● 17.78 (7”) Smart Touchscreen Dashboard – A connected cockpit with navigation, ride data, calls, music, and OTA updates.

● Onboard Charger – Comes with a 5amp-compatible cable for easy plug-and-charge access, anywhere.

● Bold, Futuristic Design – Styled with Indian DNA; engineered to stand tall on every road.

● 5kWh High-Energy Battery – IP67 certified, with a certified IDC range of up to 172 km.

● Lightning Acceleration – 0–40 km/h in under 2.8 seconds.

● Safety & Comfort – Dual disc brakes with ABS, telescopic front fork, and dual rear suspension.

● MATTER Mobile App – Complete connectivity with real-time bike data, remote lock, geo-fencing, and service alerts.

● Unmatched Efficiency – Just 25 paise/km. That’s over ₹1 lakh+ in savings over 3 years.

Following the Bengaluru launch, MATTER will roll out AERA across other key Indian cities in a phased manner. With a strong biking culture, forward-thinking riders, and growing adoption of clean tech, Bengaluru is the ideal launchpad for MATTER’s next chapter in transforming urban mobility.