One for all

Suzuki as a company is now on an overdrive in an attempt to refresh a category that it has stagnated in for some time, its scooters. Although periodic updates have happened, no major changes occurred – till now. It has just revealed the E-Access and now has launched the Access 125 in a new avatar. The Access has always done well in the 125cc segment of scooters, and its rivals have never really been able to diminish its popularity. Then the Burgman stepped in and sealed things further. Over here though, we try and examine the Access 125 and what it has to give extra in its 2025 avatar.

As always, let u start with the design. In the case of the Access, we have always thought that the the scooter is quite well-designed and proportionate. The company has always followed the neo-retro philosophy in design and this has immensely contributed to the scooter looking quite handsome. The headlight design is a little smaller but with its LED-based design offers a bright, even light spread. Continuing the retro look, round chrome mirrors scream style. Similarly, both tail lamps and indicators are smaller in size as well and go with the overall aesthetics of the scooter. The big front apron houses turn indicators and a LED DRL in u-shape, which is one of the new elements that help the scooter stand out from its previous version. The practicality is slightly better with a larger floor board than before and under seat storage that is five litres more than its nearest competitor at 23 litres.

Everybody is now moving to digital clusters, but surprisingly in the case of the Access the cluster has been retained from the previous version. However, the switches on the cluster and handlebar are all new and now the high beam button and pass light are integrated in one switch. The right side has the a button for start-stop and ignition. The features list is quite comprehensive and you also get Suzuki Connect, which helps in navigation, music and stats that can be seen on a mobile app. The fit-finish and quality levels are good enough for a scooter of this size.