Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 launched for MY2025 with updates

Royal Enfield has introduced the 2025 Hunter 350 - a refreshed, feature-packed upgrade of its popular street roadster. Inspired by, and designed for the coolest neighbourhoods of the World, the 2025 Hunter 350 offers three new colourways, upgraded features and continues to raise the bar for what an urban motorcycle can be - intuitive, nimble and effortlessly stylish.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Motorcycle: Price, mileage and features

Built for city streets, designed for self-expression and now more comfortable and capable than ever, the 2025 Hunter 350 was unveiled at HunterHood, Royal Enfield’s first-ever street culture festival hosted simultaneously in Mumbai and New Delhi. The platform served as the perfect launchpad for a motorcycle that was born from, and belongs to, the energy of the street.

From the white sands of Rio to the red brick lanes of London and the black asphalt streets of Tokyo, the all-new colourways of the 2025 Hunter 350 are Rio White, Tokyo Black, and London Red, inspired by the coolest zip codes around the world. Increased ground clearance, improved seat comfort, new suspension and an intuitive ergonomic triangle that syncs with the rider perfectly, enhance riding comfort. The 2025 Hunter will be the first 350-cc motorcycle from RE to get the slip-assist clutch LED headlamps, tripper pod and USB-C fast charging improve rider experience.