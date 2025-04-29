Street culture takes centre stage at the debut edition of RE's Hunterhood

Blending the pulse of street culture, community and high-octane energy, Royal Enfield hosted the first-ever edition of HunterHood in Mumbai and New Delhi last weekend. Inspired by the spirit of Hunter, a motorcycle that is agile, stylish and unapologetically bold — HunterHood is Royal Enfield’s latest cultural initiative built around the ethos of “From the streets, For the streets.” Bringing together riders, artists and urban explorers across the two cities, Royal Enfield unveiled ‘The 2025 Hunter 350’ inspired by and designed for ‘The Coolest Neighbourhoods of the world’.

The event featured unique programming delivering a stellar roster of adrenaline-fueled experiences , but true essence was forged by the "hunters"—the free spirits who brought it to life through skateboarding sessions, spontaneous cyphers, vibrant graffiti art, live music jams, dynamic dance circles, and exhilarating BMX performances. From high-octane performances by some of India’s top musicians like Dino James, Wild Wild Women, Shah Rule, Suggahunny, The Spindoctor, OG Shez, Ikka, DK Mocity, Dhanji, Lush Lata, and Samriddhi Bhargav to street action with skateboarding, rap battles, break dancing, hip hop dancers, BMX stunts, it was a street culture symphony. The event also proudly platformed over 12 homegrown, premium, and emerging street-led brands spanning skateboarding, apparel, sneakers, and the culinary space.

HunterHood, in its inaugural edition, created a vibrant atmosphere amalgamation of art, music, street fashion, skateboarding and much more, was attended by 5,000 people across Mumbai and New Delhi. It served as the perfect platform for riders, artists, skaters, musicians, dancers and creators to express themselves and connect over a shared love for street life.