A Street Fighter that is ready to take on the world of superbikes

European manufacturers of two-wheelers have a strong reputation for crafting some of the most iconic and impressively designed motorcycles in the world. If you were to think of naked bikes, the word ‘Monster’ would immediately come to mind, Ducati’s version of the iconic street fighter. With those shapes, lines and the naked aggression from such a potent engine, it is no wonder that this bike is the stuff dreams are made of. We had ridden the Monster sometime back in SP guise, but what we are test riding today is the normal version, suitably tweaked. This particular bike has always been a favourite, since we first rode the 696 almost a decade back.

Ducati Monster: A closer look

The Monster has consistently delivered agility, accessibility, and remarkable performance. Ducati has shaken things up with the latest iteration already by introducing a monocoque chassis and it is a true game changer. At first glance, the design remains iconic, undeniably a Monster. The tank shape has been redesigned, and a new oval headlamp design adds a touch of premium quality, featuring a large LED DRL that complements the overall look. The minimalist tail, robust suspension, and hefty tires contribute to its striking presence while maintaining a compact length.

The 4.3-inch instrument cluster is user-friendly, displaying fuel levels and gear indicators clearly. Once you familiarise yourself with the adjustable electronics, it becomes quite intuitive to navigate within just a few minutes. You can get an optional Bluetooth adapter for pairing your smartphone, which will enable you to use the switchgear to listen to music or answer calls. A USB socket is also present. As always, the switchgear is of high quality, providing a satisfying tactile response even when wearing gloves. The seat is comfortable, making it perfect for both weekend adventures and everyday commuting.