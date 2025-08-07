A Street Fighter that is ready to take on the world of superbikes

European manufacturers of two-wheelers have a strong reputation for crafting some of the most iconic and impressively designed motorcycles in the world. If you were to think of naked bikes, the word ‘Monster’ would immediately come to mind, Ducati’s version of the iconic street fighter. With those shapes, lines and the naked aggression from such a potent engine, it is no wonder that this bike is the stuff dreams are made of. We had ridden the Monster sometime back in SP guise, but what we are test riding today is the normal version, suitably tweaked. This particular bike has always been a favourite, since we first rode the 696 almost a decade back.
The Monster has consistently delivered agility, accessibility, and remarkable performance. Ducati has shaken things up with the latest iteration already by introducing a monocoque chassis and it is a true game changer. At first glance, the design remains iconic, undeniably a Monster. The tank shape has been redesigned, and a new oval headlamp design adds a touch of premium quality, featuring a large LED DRL that complements the overall look. The minimalist tail, robust suspension, and hefty tires contribute to its striking presence while maintaining a compact length.
The 4.3-inch instrument cluster is user-friendly, displaying fuel levels and gear indicators clearly. Once you familiarise yourself with the adjustable electronics, it becomes quite intuitive to navigate within just a few minutes. You can get an optional Bluetooth adapter for pairing your smartphone, which will enable you to use the switchgear to listen to music or answer calls. A USB socket is also present. As always, the switchgear is of high quality, providing a satisfying tactile response even when wearing gloves. The seat is comfortable, making it perfect for both weekend adventures and everyday commuting.
The liquid-cooled V2 937cc engine with 4 valves per cylinder is the same as the SP version. Producing 111 horses and 93 Nm of torque, the motor spins beautifully with a deep baritone exhaust. Acceleration is sprightly, and she pulls hard till 150 km/h, guaranteeing a grin with each twist of the throttle, with a top speed is in excess of 200 km/h. The engine has been worked on a fair bit, which explains its new found smoothness as well as the longer service intervals of 15,000 kms. Ducati’s impeccable tuning makes the transition from 40 to140 km/h in the same gear feel effortless. The exhaust note and intake sounds are quintessentially Ducati—mechanical and loud. While it may not suit everyone’s taste, it certainly stirs a nostalgic connection for those familiar with the brand's classic sound.
Handling, despite “normal” suspension is exceptional, with light and confident side-to-side transitions that inspire trust. The ride quality is far better as the suspension runs softer over the SP version. Navigating uneven streets rarely forced us to slow down, even over the highly regarded SP version. Its agility and nimbleness are commendable for city riding, even with this suspension setup; the only aspect that feels slightly out of place is the longer wheelbase in the midst of dense traffic, but that is not too often. Fuel efficiency is claimed at 25 km/l on the highway and 15 km/l in the city – not bad for a litre capacity. Brakes and grip from the Pirelli 17-inch tyres are outstanding and with cornering ABS and multiple riding modes, the Monster is easy to tame.
The ‘normal’ version of the Ducati Monster then impresses us more as an experienced rider, though even newer riders will love its design and performance, even at a premium paid.
Price starts at ₹ 12,95,000 (Ex-Showroom)
Story by Mohit Soni