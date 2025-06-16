Honda India launches the 2025 XL750 Transalp

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the launch of the new XL750 Transalp. Engineered for riders who seek freedom beyond boundaries, the XL750 Transalp is built to tackle everything from city commutes and cross-country road trips to rugged off-road adventures.
Inspired by Adventure, the XL750 Transalp embodies the true spirit of an all-terrain machine. It has a purposeful look and feel with a sleek bodywork. This versatile adventure tourer also gets a redesigned front end with some styling cues taken from the flagship Africa Twin. It features a new headlight unit – comprising dual LED high/low unified projector lenses and a refined aerodynamic visor, enhancing both style and wind protection on long rides. The overall silhouette is sleek yet rugged, striking a perfect balance between urban agility and off-road capability.
The bike will be available in two colour options: Ross White and Graphite Black. In terms of equipment, it gets a new 5.0-inch full colour TFT screen that uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight. The XL750 Transalp features Honda RoadSync app connectivity, through a simplified, easy-to-use, backlit, four-way toggle-switch on the left side of the handlebar, enabling riders to receive call & SMS alerts, access turn-by-turn navigation, and control music & voice commands on the go. It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to vehicles behind by flashing hazard and there’s automatic turn signal cancelling function too.
At the heart of the 2025 XL750 Transalp is a 755cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, delivering a refined power output of 90.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and a peak torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 RPM. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Electronic aids running via Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system allow the rider to choose between 5 riding modes to select their preferred combination of Engine Power, Engine Braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with ABS & assist slipper clutch. The different riding modes include Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User, which can be adjusted by the rider.
Offering the optimal versatility both on and off the road, the XL750 Transalp rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. This adventure tourer is equipped with Showa 43mm SFF-CA™ upside-down (USD) front forks and rear shock operating through Pro-Link. The compression and rebound damping of suspension have both been increased, giving more control on uneven ground. Braking duties are performed by dual 310mm wave discs with hydraulic 2-piston calipers at the front and a 256 mm single disc with 1-pot caliper at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.
The bike has been priced at INR 11 lakhs, ex-showroom.