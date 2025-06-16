Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the launch of the new XL750 Transalp. Engineered for riders who seek freedom beyond boundaries, the XL750 Transalp is built to tackle everything from city commutes and cross-country road trips to rugged off-road adventures.

Honda India launches the 2025 XL750 Transalp

Inspired by Adventure, the XL750 Transalp embodies the true spirit of an all-terrain machine. It has a purposeful look and feel with a sleek bodywork. This versatile adventure tourer also gets a redesigned front end with some styling cues taken from the flagship Africa Twin. It features a new headlight unit – comprising dual LED high/low unified projector lenses and a refined aerodynamic visor, enhancing both style and wind protection on long rides. The overall silhouette is sleek yet rugged, striking a perfect balance between urban agility and off-road capability.

The bike will be available in two colour options: Ross White and Graphite Black. In terms of equipment, it gets a new 5.0-inch full colour TFT screen that uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight. The XL750 Transalp features Honda RoadSync app connectivity, through a simplified, easy-to-use, backlit, four-way toggle-switch on the left side of the handlebar, enabling riders to receive call & SMS alerts, access turn-by-turn navigation, and control music & voice commands on the go. It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to vehicles behind by flashing hazard and there’s automatic turn signal cancelling function too.