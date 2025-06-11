Next-gen TVS Apache RTR 200 4V ushers in a new era of performance

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), has unveiled the all-new 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The OBD2B-compliant TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes equipped with significant upgrades that enhance the riding experience. It features a new 37mm Upside Down (USD) front suspension for superior control and sharper cornering capability. The addition of a hydroformed handlebar ensures better handling and stability in all riding conditions. Embodying TVS Apache’s legendary racing DNA, the motorcycle seamlessly integrates advanced technology, race-inspired design elements, and precision engineering.
The bike produces 20.8 PS of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel ABS for enhanced braking safety, three ride modes (Urban, Sport, and Rain), a slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, TVS SmartXonnect™ with Bluetooth and Voice-Assist, and a fully digital cluster with LED headlamps and DRLs.
Launched in 2016, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V marked a significant leap in the Apache series, introducing a new design language that was bolder, sleeker, and more aggressively styled than any of its predecessors. Over time, it introduced segment-first innovations like ride modes (Sport, Urban, Rain), Dual Channel ABS with Rear Lift-off Protection, and a race-tuned slipper clutch.
It became the first in its segment to offer ride modes – Sport, Urban, and Rain giving riders the ability to adapt performance to different road conditions. The introduction of the Dual Channel ABS with Rear Lift-off Protection ensured enhanced safety and control during high-speed braking. The motorcycle’s design and lighting also matured with the addition of an LED headlamp featuring signature DRLs, giving it a distinctive and modern visual identity.
The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V will be available at TVS Motor Company dealerships across India, with prices starting at INR 1,53,990 (ex-showroom Delhi).