Next-gen TVS Apache RTR 200 4V ushers in a new era of performance

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), has unveiled the all-new 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The OBD2B-compliant TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes equipped with significant upgrades that enhance the riding experience. It features a new 37mm Upside Down (USD) front suspension for superior control and sharper cornering capability. The addition of a hydroformed handlebar ensures better handling and stability in all riding conditions. Embodying TVS Apache’s legendary racing DNA, the motorcycle seamlessly integrates advanced technology, race-inspired design elements, and precision engineering.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Updates, features, pricing and more

The bike produces 20.8 PS of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel ABS for enhanced braking safety, three ride modes (Urban, Sport, and Rain), a slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, TVS SmartXonnect™ with Bluetooth and Voice-Assist, and a fully digital cluster with LED headlamps and DRLs.

Launched in 2016, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V marked a significant leap in the Apache series, introducing a new design language that was bolder, sleeker, and more aggressively styled than any of its predecessors. Over time, it introduced segment-first innovations like ride modes (Sport, Urban, Rain), Dual Channel ABS with Rear Lift-off Protection, and a race-tuned slipper clutch.