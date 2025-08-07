Homegrown motorcycle manufacturer unveils its latest product in commuter bikes

Oben Electric, India’s homegrown R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, has announced the launch of Rorr EZ Sigma - the bold, next-generation electric commuter motorcycle. Designed to redefine city commuting for the modern Indian rider, Rorr EZ Sigma builds on the strong commuter-first DNA that made the Rorr EZ a success, introducing key hardware and software upgrades to elevate both experience and utility.

Oben Electric introduces latest product in commuter bikes

New additions include Reverse Mode for easy manoeuvring in tight urban spaces, while a 5-inch TFT colour display enhances dashboard interaction with built in navigation, trip meter, and real-time alerts for calls, messages, and music.

An ergonomically redesigned seat offers enhanced comfort over longer commutes, while the bolder design graphics and the new Electric Red colour add fresh energy to the existing colour palette of Photon White, Electro Amber, and Surge Cyan.

Customers will also receive a complimentary one-year subscription to the upgraded Oben Electric App. This connected app enables riders to track ride details, locate their motorcycle using ‘Find My Rorr’ with built-in GPS and geo-fencing, access remote diagnostics, receive smart alerts, locate charging stations across a 68,000+ network, and activate Anti-Theft protection with a remote lock, offering complete visibility and control from their smartphone.