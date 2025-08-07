Homegrown motorcycle manufacturer unveils its latest product in commuter bikes

Oben Electric, India’s homegrown R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, has announced the launch of Rorr EZ Sigma - the bold, next-generation electric commuter motorcycle. Designed to redefine city commuting for the modern Indian rider, Rorr EZ Sigma builds on the strong commuter-first DNA that made the Rorr EZ a success, introducing key hardware and software upgrades to elevate both experience and utility.
New additions include Reverse Mode for easy manoeuvring in tight urban spaces, while a 5-inch TFT colour display enhances dashboard interaction with built in navigation, trip meter, and real-time alerts for calls, messages, and music.
An ergonomically redesigned seat offers enhanced comfort over longer commutes, while the bolder design graphics and the new Electric Red colour add fresh energy to the existing colour palette of Photon White, Electro Amber, and Surge Cyan.
Customers will also receive a complimentary one-year subscription to the upgraded Oben Electric App. This connected app enables riders to track ride details, locate their motorcycle using ‘Find My Rorr’ with built-in GPS and geo-fencing, access remote diagnostics, receive smart alerts, locate charging stations across a 68,000+ network, and activate Anti-Theft protection with a remote lock, offering complete visibility and control from their smartphone.
At its core, the Rorr EZ Sigma is powered by Oben Electric’s patented high-performance LFP battery technology, offering 50% higher temperature resistance, twice the lifespan, and unmatched reliability across India’s diverse climates. Both variants of the Rorr EZ Sigma deliver a top speed of 95 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.
With a class-leading torque of 52 Nm, the bike ensures swift acceleration and a smooth, exhilarating ride, making it ideal for navigating urban traffic. With an IDC range of up to 175 km and three ride modes - Eco, City, and Havoc, for adaptive power delivery, Rorr EZ Sigma offers city riders the freedom to commute confidently without frequent charging interruptions. Furthermore, the Rorr EZ Sigma is also equipped with fast-charging capabilities, allowing it to achieve 0 to 80% charge in just 1.5hrs.
Built on Oben’s indigenous ARX frame, the Rorr EZ Sigma is purpose-tuned for Indian roads, offering a high 200 mm ground clearance and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension for a stable and comfortable ride across varied city terrains. Engineered with a strong focus on rider safety, it features Unified Brake Assist (UBA) for precise stopping power and a Driver Alert System (DAS) that signals when the vehicle is powered on.
Safety is further enhanced with 130/70-17 wide tyres for superior grip and road stability, a 230 mm water-wading depth for reliable performance on flooded roads, and intelligent security features such as geo-fencing-based theft protection, battery theft lock, and patented vandalism protection.
Available in two battery variants, the Rorr EZ Sigma debuts at a special introductory price of ₹1.27 lakh for the 3.4 kWh model and ₹1.37 lakh for the 4.4 kWh model. Prices will be 1.47 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh respectively post the launch offer period.
