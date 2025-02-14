TVS Motors adds artistic flair to Rann Utsav with custom Ronin bikes

TVS Motor Company has partnered with Gujarat Tourism to rev up the ongoing Rann Utsav with a unique motorcycling experience. The collaboration features the unveiling of two exclusive Rann Utsav edition custom motorcycles based on the TVS Ronin, blending automotive style with the region's vibrant artistic heritage.

TVS Motors has added a dash of swag to this year's Utsav, unveiling two custom Ronin motorcycles adorned with colourful motifs inspired by traditional Gujarati artistry, including Kutch, Rabari and Banni embroidery patterns.