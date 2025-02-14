TVS Motors adds artistic flair to Rann Utsav with custom Ronin bikes

TVS Motor Company has partnered with Gujarat Tourism to rev up the ongoing Rann Utsav with a unique motorcycling experience. The collaboration features the unveiling of two exclusive Rann Utsav edition custom motorcycles based on the TVS Ronin, blending automotive style with the region's vibrant artistic heritage.
TVS Motors has added a dash of swag to this year's Utsav, unveiling two custom Ronin motorcycles adorned with colourful motifs inspired by traditional Gujarati artistry, including Kutch, Rabari and Banni embroidery patterns.
The motorcycles' distinctive paint jobs feature Ajrak print, a traditional hand-block printing technique from Ajrakhpur, Kutch. Known for its intricate geometric designs and vibrant natural dyes, primarily indigo and red, Ajrak print is a significant craft of the region, commonly seen on turbans, shawls, and lungis worn by local communities like the Rabaris and Maldharis.
The name ‘Ajrak’ is believed to derive from the Sindhi word for ‘indigo,’ and the complex, multi-step resist dyeing process using wooden blocks makes each piece unique.
Beyond the custom motorcycles, TVS Motors has curated unique engagement activities for TVS Ronin and Apache customers, as well as other motorcycling enthusiasts attending Rann Utsav.
Rann Utsav held in the breathtaking Rann of Kutch, has evolved from a three-day event in 2005 to a global attraction, drawing visitors to experience the magic of the White Desert.