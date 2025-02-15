Simple things made better

Simple Energy is one of the top EV start-ups in the country, with a correct approach. So far they have launched two products in the market, both of which have been well received for the right combination of range and features, besides a good design. However, with only 2,500 units being sold to date, they seem to be lagging behind in the sales curve. Now they seem to be rectifying that by expanding beyond the Southern parts of the country and we were subsequently invited to check out the flagship Gen Simple One 1.5, which we keenly accepted.
We did mention earlier that the scooter is aesthetically pleasing and does seem to have some good design elements, besides including good materials. Fit and finish is without complains, and like all products in its category, looks rather futuristic. Even the switchgear is quite intelligently laid out and falls naturally to hand. The main headlight along with it’s DRL and the rear light combination with LED stop lights etc., puts the scooter in a unique proposition, design-wise at least. Helping matters was the fact that our test vehicle was in Fuchsia blue, making the vehicle look even more trendy. A 7-inch instrument cluster belies the vehicle’s features – it has basic colours, fonts, graphics and layouts, but the vehicle itself is rich in features with elements like Bluetooth, TPMS, Wi-Fi connectivity and its own app.
When it comes to riding, the instant torque of the 11.4 bhp electric motor with its 72 Nm of torque comes in quite handy, with a top speed of around 105 km/h. You get the same 5.0 kWh battery pack system as Gen 1. There are five riding modes including one reverse and four forward modes such as Eco, Dash, Ride and Sonic, with corresponding changes in power and torque as you go up the modes, starting with ECO. The claimed driving range is 240 kilometres, which is excellent for this category and a 0-100 per cent charging time of under four hours is reasonable. The highlight of the scooter is the excellent stability over good and bad roads. The suspension is a little hard because of this quality of ride and stability and can feel stiff on bad road surfaces. The front brakes seemed to lack bite, though the rears worked quite well. Ultimately, this scooter is quite sporty and stable and comes with a confidence inspiring nature that is enough to keep a large section of the audience happy. 30-litres of boot space means there is ample storage for most things.
There is no denying that Simple has a new approach towards making its scooter, and it is a welcome move. It appears to look premium all around, has many innovative features and gives you good power delivery characteristics. It is a scooter with a practical range and would definitely be in our list of the top five electric scooters in the Indian market.
Priced at INR 1.66 lakh onwards
-- Story by Mohit Soni