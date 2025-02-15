Simple things made better

Simple Energy is one of the top EV start-ups in the country, with a correct approach. So far they have launched two products in the market, both of which have been well received for the right combination of range and features, besides a good design. However, with only 2,500 units being sold to date, they seem to be lagging behind in the sales curve. Now they seem to be rectifying that by expanding beyond the Southern parts of the country and we were subsequently invited to check out the flagship Gen Simple One 1.5, which we keenly accepted.

We did mention earlier that the scooter is aesthetically pleasing and does seem to have some good design elements, besides including good materials. Fit and finish is without complains, and like all products in its category, looks rather futuristic. Even the switchgear is quite intelligently laid out and falls naturally to hand. The main headlight along with it’s DRL and the rear light combination with LED stop lights etc., puts the scooter in a unique proposition, design-wise at least. Helping matters was the fact that our test vehicle was in Fuchsia blue, making the vehicle look even more trendy. A 7-inch instrument cluster belies the vehicle’s features – it has basic colours, fonts, graphics and layouts, but the vehicle itself is rich in features with elements like Bluetooth, TPMS, Wi-Fi connectivity and its own app.