Pioneering charge in the EV Scooter segment

The TVS iQube was one of the first few electric scooters to come out in the Indian market. In the early days adoption of electric two-wheelers, the industry was still at a nascent stage, so TVS had to put in quite a bit of engineering and marketing prowess to make the product a success. Now, in its current iteration, quite a few niggles have been ironed out and the product has become quite appealing. The iQube is available in five variants and three battery packs to choose from. We have rode the iQube ST and we on the surface of it, it seems quite promising. This particular scooter had been in the offing for quite some time, and is now finally out.

It all starts with an impressive design and quality levels that seem to stand out. A distinctive headlight, taillight and LED DRLs help the scooter stand out. Our test scooter, in teal blue, perfectly embodied a youthful, future-ready vibe. The technology onboard is extensive, including a large 7-inch instrument cluster with clear colours and fonts—simple yet effective. There is Bluetooth, TPMS, and Wi-Fi connectivity, all powered by a dedicated app. The switchgear is intuitively laid out, making it an ergonomic pleasure to operate. The scooter comes with a generous 32-litres of boot space too.

When it comes to performance, the motor delivers power instantly, achieving a top speed of 85 km/h. The scooter has a big 5.3 kWh battery pack and two riding modes. As you switch from ‘Eco’ to ‘Power’ mode, the top speed increases. The power delivery remains butter smooth in all modes, that is something which will be admired by both newer riders and experienced ones. Charging from 0-100% takes under five hours, which is slightly longer than rivals. The claimed range is 150 kilometres, and we were happy to note that the real world performance was similar, something not very common.