An exuberating ride

In terms of riding the motorcycle, the new engine is smooth, quite refined and rideability in the city we feel is acceptable but could have been a little better. Riding sedately in the town is nothing to complain about, but push it harder, and you do feel a lack of torque in the lower end. The extra tall gearing makes it feel sporty, as you rev it higher for more top-end power. The refinement though is pretty good, with low vibrations, even when you rev it hard. The motor is quite free-revving and coupled to a slick-shifting gearbox, the ride is suitable for most conditions.



The ride quality over most surfaces is pretty good too. Most bikes from the Hero stable handle quite well and this one doesn’t let you down as well. Agility and nimbleness combine with a sporty feel to give you confidence around corners and while handling urban roads with their potholes and speed-breakers. In fact, throw any kind of a surface to the 160R 4V and it comes out tops.

The new features and updates to this motorcycle have done it a world of good.It is a strong contender in its segment and it has all the bells and whistles to make it a top contender in its segment.

Priced at INR 1.27 lakhs, ex-showroom.

Story by Mohit Soni