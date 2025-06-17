Two-wheeler brand launches facelift model of Legender low-speed electric scooter

With a top speed of 25 km/h and an extended range of up to 150 kilometres on a single charge, the facelifted Legender ensures efficient and economical urban mobility. It is powered by a high-performance 60/72V BLDC motor and consumes just 1.5 units of electricity per charge. With a gross weight of 98 kg, a loading capacity of 150 kg, and a ground clearance of 170 mm, the Legender is built to handle the daily commute with ease and confidence. Charging times vary across variants with Lithium-Ion models requiring four hours and the Gel battery model charging fully in eight hours. The scooter will be available in three bold new color options: Rusty Orange, Glossy Green, and Glossy Grey, offering users a stylish and vibrant palette.

ZELIO E Mobility Launches Facelift Model of Legender Low-Speed Electric Scooter

The new Legender comes packed with intelligent upgrades that enhance safety, comfort, and everyday convenience. It features front and rear disc brakes, 12-inch alloy wheels with 90/90-12 tyres, and a powerful rear hub motor for smooth and stable rides. The front telescopic and rear dual spring-loaded suspension ensures comfort on rough roads. Stylish LED headlamps, taillamps, and indicators add to its modern appeal, while a digital dashboard keeps riders informed. Keyless entry, mobile charging, anti-theft detection, proximity lock-unlock, park assist, follow-me-home lights, SOS alerts, crash and fall detection, and vehicle diagnostics make the Legender a smart and reliable choice for urban commuting.

ZELIO also offers a comprehensive warranty of 2 years on the vehicle and 1 year on all battery variants, reinforcing its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. To celebrate the launch, ZELIO is extending a special introductory benefit where the first 1,000 customers will receive a complimentary safety helmet.

Prices start from ₹65,000 ex-showroom.